Car Goes Off Cliff Prompting Closure of Highway 1 in San Mateo County

Summary: A car accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County has led to the closure of a section of the road. Emergency services are currently involved in rescue operations after a vehicle went over a hillside near Linda Mar Boulevard. Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the affected area for their safety.

Vehicle Accident Forces Closure of Highway 1 in San Mateo County

A car accident has resulted in the closure of a stretch of Highway 1 in San Mateo County. Emergency services have been deployed to rescue a vehicle that went off a hillside, just south of Linda Mar Boulevard. The closure, as notified Caltrans on social media, encompasses the section of the highway north of the Tom Latos Tunnel.

The North Country Fire Authority has urged people to steer clear of the affected area, emphasizing the importance of ensuring public safety. While further details about the incident remain scarce, the closure highlights the immediate actions taken authorities to address the situation.

As rescue operations are underway, motorists are advised to find alternate routes to their destinations. With the closure of a significant portion of Highway 1, local traffic congestion is expected during peak hours. The incident serves as a reminder for drivers to exercise caution and adhere to road safety guidelines at all times.

The authorities have not released any information regarding potential injuries or the cause of the accident. It is crucial for drivers to stay updated through official sources and local news outlets for further developments regarding the incident and the reopening of the affected highway section.