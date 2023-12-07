New Section 8 Waiting Lists Open in Various Locations

Summary: Several housing authorities across different states are opening their section 8 waiting lists, providing opportunities for individuals and families in need of affordable housing. The waiting lists vary in terms of application dates, number of applications accepted, and specific eligibility criteria.

Bossier Parish Housing Authority – Bossier Parish, Louisiana Section 8 Waiting List:

The Bossier Parish Housing Authority has announced the opening of their Section 8 waiting list from December 5 to December 7, 2023. During this period, they will only accept 1,000 applications. A lottery system will be used to randomly select the 1,000 lucky applicants.

Dekalb County Housing Authority – Dekalb County, Georgia, Project Based Voucher Waiting List:

The Housing Authority of Dekalb County has recently opened two Project Based Voucher Waiting Lists catering to different demographics. Columbia Senior Residences at Forrest Hills is specifically for elderly persons, while Phoenix Station is for families. The waiting lists are currently open and will remain so until further notice.

Housing Authority of the County of Ventura – Ventura County, California Project Based Voucher Waiting List:

The Housing Authority of the County of Ventura has initiated two Project Based Voucher Waiting Lists for Oak Creek Senior Villas in Thousand Oaks and Rancho Sierra Senior Apartments in Camarillo. If interested, individuals need to contact the Ventura County Housing Authority to obtain an application.

Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s – Chesapeake, Virginia, Project Based Voucher Waiting Lists:

Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority is accepting applications for permanent housing for single homeless individuals. The available properties include South Bay Apartments in Portsmouth, Heron’s Landing in Chesapeake, and Cypress Landing in Chesapeake (exclusively for homeless veterans).

It is important to note that there are still additional waiting lists available in various locations. We encourage individuals looking for Section 8 housing to review previous announcement listings to explore all available opportunities.

Remember, each waiting list has its own unique criteria and application process. Interested applicants should carefully review the specific requirements and deadlines for each housing authority to ensure a successful application.