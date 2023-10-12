New Lifetime Movie Secrets at the Museum Offers Thrilling Mystery

The new Lifetime movie Secrets at the Museum is set to premiere on LMN Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c. This exciting film will be available to live stream via Philo, a cost-effective streaming service that offers over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month.

Philo not only provides access to Lifetime, but also popular channels such as the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, CMT, TLC, BET, and more. Users can also enjoy unlimited DVR and a wide selection of movies and TV shows on-demand.

Secrets at the Museum follows Natalie, an independent artist who is estranged from her father. After her father’s death, Natalie inherits ownership of the Freeman Museum, which her family had owned. She works with her late father’s assistant, Derrick, to manage the museum but soon discovers that paintings are being stolen and replaced with counterfeits.

As Natalie delves deeper into the mystery, she realizes that her father’s death may not have been accidental, and she finds herself in grave danger. Someone close to her may be willing to go to extreme lengths to destroy the museum and endanger her life.

With suspenseful twists and turns, Secrets at the Museum promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

