Netflix Releases Comprehensive Biannual Report on Viewer Engagement

In a major step forward for the streaming industry, Netflix has published a detailed biannual report called “What We Watched: An Engagement Report.” This report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of viewership trends on the platform over a six-month period. Netflix has included all original and licensed titles that were viewed for at least 50,000 hours, taking into account the premiere date and global availability.

Covering more than 18,000 titles, representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix, this report sheds light on the massive scale of content consumption on the platform. In total, viewers have watched nearly 100 billion hours of Netflix content. The report also emphasizes that success on Netflix cannot be solely determined the number of hours viewed. Instead, it focuses on audience satisfaction and the overall impact of a show or movie.

One key finding highlighted in the report is the growing enthusiasm for non-English content. Viewers are increasingly embracing stories from different cultures and languages, signaling a shift in global entertainment preferences. Additionally, the report highlights the staying power of titles on Netflix, suggesting that viewers continue to engage with content long after its release. The demand for older, licensed titles also remains high, showing that Netflix’s vast library continues to attract viewers.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, emphasized the significance of this report, stating that it provides transparent data used to run the business. He believes that a lack of transparency in the past has caused mistrust, and this report aims to change that. The release of detailed viewing data creates a better environment for creators, producers, the press, and industry guilds.

While the report provides valuable insight, Netflix suggests comparing it with their weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists to assess the relative success of different titles. These lists take into account the run times and premiere dates, allowing for a fair comparison across the platform.

Netflix’s “What We Watched: An Engagement Report” offers an unprecedented level of transparency and data in the streaming industry. It not only showcases the popular movies and TV shows but also provides a glimpse into the evolving preferences of viewers worldwide.