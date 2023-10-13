Government Officials Saw Boris Johnson’s Wife as “the Real Person in Charge” during Covid Pandemic, WhatsApp Messages Reveal

Government officials were shocked to discover that Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, was seen as “the real person in charge” during the Covid pandemic, according to recently released WhatsApp messages. The messages, exchanged between civil service chief Simon Case and Johnson’s former communications head Lee Cain, provide insight into the dysfunction within Downing Street at the time.

In one conversation, Case wrote, “How wrong they are. I look forward to telling select cttee tomorrow – ‘oh, f*** no, don’t worry about Dom, the real person in charge is Carrie’.” Another message from Case stated, “Whatever Carrie cares about, I guess.” These messages highlight the perceived influence that Carrie had over government decisions.

Additionally, the messages reveal Case’s frustration with the handling of the pandemic. He described the government as a “terrible, tragic joke” and expressed doubts about his ability to cope. Nadine Dorries, a former culture secretary and Johnson ally, defended Carrie Johnson, suggesting that the messages were the work of “nasty misogynist bullies” attempting to undermine the prime minister through his wife.

The WhatsApp messages were briefly shown during a hearing of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, which is examining decision-making and political governance during the pandemic. The messages were accompanied a letter from Dominic Cummings, a former adviser to Johnson, outlining issues with the Cabinet Office set-up.

This revelation of Carrie Johnson’s perceived influence adds another layer to the scrutiny facing the Johnson administration. It raises questions about the decision-making process and the role of unelected individuals within the government. As the inquiry continues, further insights into the inner workings of Downing Street are likely to emerge.

Sources:

– The Guardian

– BBC News