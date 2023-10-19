Rishi Sunak Dubbed “Dr Death” Scientists during Pandemic

WhatsApp messages revealed to the COVID-19 Inquiry have shown that top scientists referred to Rishi Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic. The inquiry also heard that implementing a full lockdown was seen as a “necessary evil” to mitigate the impact of the virus. The messages were exchanged between epidemiologist Professor John Edmunds and Professor Dame Angela McLean, who is now the chief scientific adviser to the government. Dame McLean referred to Sunak as “Dr Death the Chancellor” in the messages.

Professor Edmunds suggested that the nickname could be attributed to the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, which was introduced Sunak in an effort to revive the restaurant industry after the lockdown. However, Professor Edmunds expressed anger at the impact of the scheme, stating that the government seemed to be “taking the foot off the brakes” easing restrictions while encouraging people to take an epidemiological risk.

The revelation of the WhatsApp messages has raised concerns about the lack of consultation with scientific advisers on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme. Naomi Fulop, a spokesperson for COVID-19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, criticized Sunak’s approach and questioned the public’s faith in the government’s handling of future pandemics.

While Professor Edmunds did not directly blame the Eat Out To Help Out scheme for the second wave, he highlighted the negative perception surrounding the initiative. He emphasized that while support for the restaurant sector was necessary, the scheme posed an epidemiological risk and could have been approached differently.

The inquiry also revealed that Dame Angela referred to Professor Carl Heneghan as a “f***wit” in her messages. Professor Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at Oxford, was critical of the government’s response to the pandemic and advocated for targeted measures instead of national lockdowns.

During his testimony, Professor Edmunds described the first full lockdown in March 2020 as a “necessary evil” due to the urgent need to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed. He acknowledged that while regrettable, the lockdown was essential given the rapidly escalating situation.

Sources: COVID-19 Inquiry