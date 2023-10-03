Netflix Unveils New Halloween Collection for 2023

If you’re in the mood for some horror movies this Halloween season, Netflix has got you covered with their new Halloween collection. This collection, titled “Enter If You Dare,” features a variety of genres that will surely give you chills and thrills. It includes categories such as “This Place is Evil,” “Zombies, Vampires and Ghouls,” “Horror Hidden Gems,” and more.

Netflix has been experimenting with collections for a while now, and for Halloween, they decided to launch this special collection. The artwork and trailer for the collection showcase familiar characters from Netflix’s Originals, including references to Stranger Things, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more.

But that’s not all – Netflix also provides category codes for users to easily find their favorite horror films. These codes can be used on web browsers, and there are over 60 genre codes specifically for horror movies. From “B-Horror Films” to “Werewolf Horror Movies,” there’s something for every horror fan.

In addition to the Halloween collection and horror genre codes, Netflix has also set up a special category called “The Flanaverse.” This category is dedicated to the works of horror creator Mike Flanagan, who has collaborated with Netflix on several projects. With category code 81642617, fans can easily find and binge-watch all of Flanagan’s movies and series exclusively released on Netflix.

With Netflix’s extensive library and these curated collections, horror enthusiasts will have plenty of options to choose from this Halloween. So grab some popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a fright night with Netflix.

