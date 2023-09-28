The Truth Behind Misinformation in the Voice to Parliament Referendum

With early voting on the Voice to Parliament referendum set to open next week, misinformation has been spreading rapidly and causing confusion among voters. There have been several key themes of misinformation surrounding the referendum that need to be addressed.

One prevalent claim is that there are secret agendas behind the Voice to Parliament. This claim is often centered around documents released under freedom of information laws the National Indigenous Australians Agency. These documents have been falsely used to assert that a list of “demands” from the Indigenous community will be realized if the Voice is established. However, these documents actually consist of the minutes of regional meetings and do not reflect the majority view. The Voice does not have the power to impose such plans, as its role is to provide advice, not create laws.

There have also been claims that the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which is seen as a foundational document for the Voice, has been kept hidden from voters. However, the additional pages of the statement were not secret and have been available for public reading on the Uluru Statement website for years.

Various conspiracy theories have also emerged, blaming communists, the World Economic Forum, or even suggesting that the Voice is a Jewish plot. These claims are baseless and ignore the fact that the Voice concept has been endorsed Indigenous leaders and supported Indigenous Australians for over a century.

Another theme of misinformation is the claim that the referendum process has been rigged. The Australian Electoral Commission has clarified that there will not be “two questions” on the ballot and that No votes will not be thrown out. There is no evidence to support claims that Labor has funded the Yes campaign illegally or that the Yes campaign received favorable treatment in terms of tax-deductible donations.

Many claims made during the campaign have lacked vital context. Quotes from Indigenous businessman and leading No campaigner Warren Mundine, for example, have been selectively used to create the impression of a backflip on his support for the Voice. Conservative lobby group Advance has also selectively quoted an Indigenous activist to present conflicting views on the Voice.

It is important for voters to be aware of the misinformation surrounding the Voice to Parliament referendum and to seek accurate information before casting their votes.

