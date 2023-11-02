New Lawsuit Alleges Sexual Assault Steven Tyler: A Closer Look at the Allegations

A recent lawsuit filed in New York reveals a second woman coming forward with allegations of sexual assault against rock star Steven Tyler. The lawsuit, filed Jeanne Bellino, a former child model, alleges that Tyler assaulted her when she was a teenager in 1975. This new case comes nearly a year after another woman, Julia Misley, filed a similar lawsuit in Los Angeles, accusing Tyler of assaulting her in the 1970s.

According to Bellino, she met Tyler at the Warwick Hotel in New York after a fashion show. Bellino claims that Tyler violently assaulted her twice on the same day they met. The lawsuit states that Tyler forced her into a phone booth, where he allegedly groped and assaulted her while others stood and did nothing to intervene.

Bellino further alleges that the assault continued back at the Warwick Hotel, where Tyler forcibly kissed her and made advances. Bellino claims that she was terrified and eventually managed to escape when a doorman intervened and threw her into a cab.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and lists the cause of action as gender-motivated violence. Both Tyler’s attorney and the band’s representative have not yet commented on the allegations.

These allegations highlight the ongoing problem of sexual assault and abuse within the music industry. They also shed light on the challenges faced survivors in coming forward and seeking justice. It is important to support and believe survivors, ensuring that they are heard and that those responsible for their trauma are held accountable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who is Jeanne Bellino?

Q: When did the alleged assault occur?

Q: Are there other women who have accused Steven Tyler of assault?

Q: What damages is Jeanne Bellino seeking?

Q: Has Steven Tyler responded to the allegations?

