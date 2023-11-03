Steven Tyler Faces New Sexual Assault Allegations from Another Woman

A second woman has recently come forward with shocking allegations of sexual assault against Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler. In a lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court, Jeanne Bellino claims that Tyler assaulted her when she was just 17 years old in approximately 1975. Bellino, who worked as a child model at the time, had the opportunity to socialize with the band at the Warwick Hotel in New York City.

According to the lawsuit, Tyler forced Bellino into a phone booth on the way to the hotel, where he kissed, groped, and sexually assaulted her. The suit also alleges that the assault continued once they arrived at the Warwick Hotel. Bellino accuses Tyler of using his power, influence, and authority as a renowned musician to perpetrate the assault.

Representatives for Tyler have not yet responded to the allegations or provided any comment on the matter. This follows a similar lawsuit filed nearly a year ago Julia Misley, who also accused Steven Tyler of sexual assault during her teenage years in the 1970s. Misley’s lawsuit claimed that Tyler convinced her parents to give him legal guardianship so she could travel with him across state lines. Furthermore, it alleged that Misley became pregnant with Tyler’s child in 1975, and he pressured her into having an abortion. Tyler has denied these allegations.

These disturbing accusations have sparked widespread concern, shedding light on the pervasive issue of sexual assault in the entertainment industry. The brave women who have come forward to share their stories are crucial in challenging the culture of silence that often enables such misconduct.

