Police Investigation Leads to Lockdown at Redondo Union High School

Summary: A student with a loaded firearm on campus was taken into custody on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach. This incident follows a similar one on Monday when another student was apprehended for possessing a loaded gun. Thankfully, no shots were fired in either case.

In response to a report of someone with a weapon on campus, the police were called to the school at approximately 9:30 a.m. The student attempted to flee but was eventually found a school employee and law enforcement personnel. The lockdown was officially lifted at 10:03 a.m., with authorities confirming that no injuries were sustained and a thorough search of the campus had been completed.

Regarding the incident that occurred on Monday, officers had been alerted to a student in possession of a firearm. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody, and the weapon was successfully recovered. Police emphasized that there was no evidence of a threat or plan for violence during their initial investigation. They believe this to be an isolated incident involving only the arrested student, and are actively working to determine the origin of the firearm and other relevant details.

As a precautionary measure, police have increased their presence not only at Redondo Union High School but also at other campuses in Redondo Beach.

The apprehended teen, whose identity has been withheld, has been charged with several offenses, including juvenile possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a high-capacity magazine, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possession of an unregistered loaded firearm. The case is ongoing, and the findings will be referred to prosecutors for potential charges.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Redondo Beach Police Department directly or provide anonymous tips via text or email.