Nikki Haley Criticizes Vivek Ramaswamy’s TikTok Account in Presidential Debate

Nikki Haley launched a verbal attack on Vivek Ramaswamy during a GOP presidential debate over his decision to create a TikTok account, despite other Republicans opposing the social platform due to its ties with the Chinese Communist Party. Haley, a vocal critic of TikTok, criticized Ramaswamy for joining the platform after meeting YouTube star Jake Paul, questioning whether the commander-in-chief should be easily influenced social media influencers. Ramaswamy defended his decision, stating that he is using TikTok to reach a younger generation and claiming to be the only Republican who actively engages with young people.

Haley expressed her concerns about TikTok, highlighting its potential to steal private user data and accusing Ramaswamy of being “in business with the Chinese,” which she believes makes him untrustworthy. However, Ramaswamy redirected the conversation, emphasizing the need for a legitimate policy debate instead of personal insults within the Republican Party.

TikTok has become a controversial platform due to its Chinese connections and data privacy concerns. Former President Donald Trump attempted to ban the app in the United States, citing national security risks, but his efforts were unsuccessful. Many Republicans remain skeptical of TikTok and its potential implications.

Ramaswamy’s decision to make a TikTok account demonstrates his recognition of the platform’s influence among young voters. As the Republican Party seeks to expand its reach and attract younger demographics, engaging with popular social media platforms could be a strategic move. However, Haley’s criticisms reflect a broader concern within the GOP about the platform’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

