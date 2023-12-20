New Marijuana Laws in Ohio Spark Questions and Concerns

Summary: With the launch of Ohio’s new recreational marijuana program, residents have numerous questions about the regulations surrounding the use and sale of cannabis throughout the state. The most pressing issue revolves around when commercial sales will begin. According to the measure passed voters last month, regulations for sales at dispensaries should be in place within nine months. However, if lawmakers make changes to the program, sales could start at existing medical dispensaries in just 90 days. This timeline is similar to the emergency measures taken in Oregon in 2015 to address the illegal sale of marijuana in unregulated channels.

Another major concern is whether people will be allowed to smoke marijuana in their cars or while boating on the Ohio River. Current laws in Ohio prohibit driving under the influence of marijuana and smoking it in a vehicle. These laws also apply to boats, trackless trolleys, bikes, and aircraft.

Regarding smoking marijuana in apartments, it is possible, but landlords have the power to prohibit smoking through lease agreements.

Furthermore, individuals are curious about their ability to grow their own marijuana plants. The measure allows a single adult to grow up to six plants, while two adults living in the same residence can grow up to 12 plants. However, lawmakers in Columbus may choose to limit the number of homegrown plants to six. Governor Mike DeWine believes that adults will have ample access to marijuana for personal use.

In terms of workplace policies, Issue Two makes it clear that employers have the right to forbid the use of marijuana in the workplace. They can establish this policy through drug testing, implementing a zero-tolerance approach, or terminating employees who violate the policy.

As Ohio’s new marijuana program unfolds, lawmakers and regulators will continue to address these questions and concerns while determining the best approach for the state’s recreational cannabis industry.