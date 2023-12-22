Capacity Building and Knowledge Sharing Workshop Promotes Community Participation in Water Management

In a recent workshop titled ‘Jalagam’ held in Maharashtra, experts and village leaders came together to emphasize the importance of community participation in water management. The workshop, organized S M Sehgal Foundation in collaboration with DCB Bank and NIRDPR, aimed to share knowledge and experiences to strengthen local water security.

Dr. Debapriya Dutta, Head & Scientist “G” /Adviser, emphasized the need for a bottom-up approach, stating that community adaptability and sustenance mechanisms already exist. By enabling the sharing of local knowledge systems through partnerships, platforms like these can further strengthen these mechanisms in addressing water security challenges.

The event featured panel sessions on models of community participation, which included grassroots champions and village leaders who shared their experiences. The speakers highlighted the role of village-level institutions in building climate resilience and discussed policies and practices in water security.

One of the key highlights of the workshop was a skit performed students of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, focusing on the impact of climate change in the Marathwada region. The skit portrayed the challenges faced the community and emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change for water security.

Academicians from various institutions also participated in a session on plugging policy practice gaps in making rural India water secure. Their insights and expertise added valuable perspectives about the steps needed to ensure effective water management in rural areas.

The workshop served as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, promoting the importance of community participation in water management. By bringing together experts, village leaders, and students, the event created a space for learning and innovation in tackling water security challenges at the grassroots level.

