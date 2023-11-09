New WhatsApp Tool to Combat Misinformation and Promote Vaccination Campaigns

In a recent meeting at the Palácio do Planalto, the CEO of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, and the Minister of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, discussed the fight against fake news and the creation of a virtual assistant on the platform that provides vaccination data. The meeting aimed to find effective measures against the spread of misinformation and to encourage citizen participation in vaccination campaigns.

The Ministry of Social Communication announced that a new channel, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health as part of the Saúde com Ciência program, will be launched soon. This channel will provide official information on vaccines and immunization campaigns. The goal is to combat the impact of fake health-related messages and promote public engagement in vaccination initiatives.

The tool was developed Robbu, a communication solutions company, and Meta, a US conglomerate that controls WhatsApp. This collaboration highlights the importance of public-private partnerships in the fight against misinformation.

In October, the Ministry of Social Communication established the Committee to Counter Misinformation about the National Immunization Program and Public Health Policies. This committee will facilitate agreements between social media platforms and the Ministry of Health for the dissemination of accurate and reliable information about immunization.

During the meeting, Pimenta and Cathcart also discussed strategies to combat the spread of fake news and hate speeches on WhatsApp while safeguarding users’ freedom of expression. The regulation of digital platforms and the measures already implemented WhatsApp to address misinformation were also key topics of discussion.

The conversation between Pimenta and Cathcart acknowledged progress in the regulatory discussions, particularly when it came to removing the proposal to eliminate traceability, which could have impacted end-to-end encryption.

With the launch of this new tool and continued collaboration between various stakeholders, it is hoped that the fight against misinformation and the promotion of accurate information about vaccination will be strengthened, ultimately ensuring the well-being and health of citizens.

FAQ

What is the new WhatsApp tool about?

The new WhatsApp tool is a virtual assistant that provides official information on vaccines and immunization campaigns. It aims to combat the spread of misinformation and promote citizen participation in vaccination initiatives.

Who developed the tool?

The tool was developed Robbu, a communication solutions company, and Meta, a US conglomerate that controls WhatsApp.

What is the purpose of the Committee to Counter Misinformation?

The Committee to Counter Misinformation was established the Ministry of Social Communication to facilitate agreements between social media platforms and the Ministry of Health for the dissemination of accurate and reliable information about immunization.

What topics were discussed in the meeting between Pimenta and Cathcart?

Pimenta and Cathcart discussed strategies to combat the spread of fake news and hate speeches on WhatsApp while safeguarding users’ freedom of expression. They also addressed the regulation of digital platforms and measures implemented WhatsApp to address misinformation.

Sources:

– [Secom: Nota sobre a reunião entre o ministro Paulo Pimenta e o CEO global do WhatsApp, Will Cathcart](https://secom.share.notion.site/Meeting-between-Minister-Paulo-Pimenta-and-WhatsApp-CEO-Will-Cathcart-d7360f340d124ffbbd30648fb730b15c)