Seco Partners with Instagram Influencer to Expand Knowledge Sharing in Machining Community

Seco, a leading manufacturer of cutting tools, is taking steps to enhance its knowledge sharing initiatives in the machining industry through a new partnership with prominent Instagram content creator, Swemachinist.

Swemachinist, managed CNC operator and machinist Daniel Jansson, boasts an impressive following of over 100,000 individuals. Jansson’s videos and comments have garnered substantial interest within the machining community.

The collaboration between Seco and Swemachinist has been a long-time coming. Alessia Brugin, the global social media manager at Seco, expressed excitement about joining forces with Jansson, noting his genuine affinity for the Seco brand and the captivating content he produces across social media platforms.

As Jansson has used Seco tools consistently over the years, he considers the company his go-to toolmaker. His enthusiasm for the machining world and his expertise make the partnership a perfect match. Brugin emphasized that having Jansson as an ambassador will not only promote the Seco brand effectively but also provide customers and followers with valuable content.

This strategic collaboration has necessitated Seco to develop new approaches and strategies towards offering enhanced value to its customers and stakeholders, as well as the Swemachinist audience.

Jansson expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the benefits it would bring to both himself and his followers. By working closely with Seco’s specialists, Jansson will be able to present cutting-edge solutions and forge valuable connections within the industry.

The collaboration between Seco and Swemachinist is set to last for a duration of six months, during which both parties aim to enrich the machining community’s knowledge and engagement.

