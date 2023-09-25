SEC Collects Private Messages from Investment Firms in Messaging App Investigation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has collected private messages from more than a dozen major investment firms as part of an investigation into the use of messaging apps on Wall Street, according to Reuters. The report references unnamed individuals who have direct knowledge of the matter and states that the SEC is reviewing messages sent employees at firms including Blackstone Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., and Carlyle Group Inc. These messages were sent through personal devices or applications.

The article further reveals that in previous investigations, the SEC requested feedback from brokerage firms regarding employee messages. However, representatives from both the companies involved and the SEC declined to comment on the matter when approached Reuters.

This latest move regulators highlights the growing pressure being placed on Wall Street in response to its failure to adequately document activities. Applications such as WhatsApp, personal messages, and emails that are not considered official communication channels have come under scrutiny, with over a dozen firms being questioned about their use.

These investigations into messaging apps have resulted in total penalties exceeding $2.5 billion since December 2021, making it one of the largest enforcement efforts in the last decade.

Sources: Reuters