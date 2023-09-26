WhatsApp Chats on Wall Street Under Investigation SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expanding its investigations into the use of private messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal, on Wall Street. The SEC has collected thousands of messages from employees of more than a dozen major investment firms in an effort to uncover illegal collusion. This comes after the SEC has already taken hardline action against the use of these messaging apps and violations of record-keeping requirements for the past two years.

Earlier this year, 16 large banks, including J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS, and DWS, agreed to pay billions of dollars in fines in a settlement. So far, total fines have exceeded $2 billion. Previously, the SEC asked companies and banks to review and provide messages from their employees, but now they have obtained complete data independently. This is seen as a new escalation and increases the likelihood of convictions. “The more information you give to the SEC, the more you feed the monster,” said one source.

The recent investigations are targeting some of the world’s largest private equity firms and hedge funds, including Carlyle, Apollo, KKR, TPG, Blackstone, Citadel, and Point72 Asset Management. The SEC has specifically requested personal messages from the first half of 2021 that discuss business deals. Several employees from these firms, including senior executives, have been implicated, with some surrendering their personal phones and devices to copy and provide their contents to regulators.

While the SEC’s investigations may not necessarily lead to charges or convictions, the collected chat records could serve as a valuable source for further scrutiny. Now that the SEC has access to this data, it is possible they may find compliance violations unrelated to the record-keeping issues surrounding off-channel communication. Private fund fees and expenses, conflicts of interest, and preferential treatment of investors are among the topics on which the SEC is increasingly focusing.

The ongoing investigations have resulted in substantial legal fees for law firms representing the companies and individuals involved. These firms have amassed large teams of attorneys to defend their clients’ interests.

Sources:

– Reuters