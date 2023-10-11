Texas A&M vs Tennessee: Preview and Streaming Information

A cross-division showdown between Texas A&M and No. 19 Tennessee is set to take place on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Texas A&M is looking to bounce back after having their three-game winning streak snapped Alabama last week, while Tennessee is riding a 12-game home winning streak.

This will be the first meeting between these teams since Texas A&M’s dominant 34-13 win in 2020. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+, which offers a free seven-day trial for new subscribers.

Tennessee enters the game with wins over Austin Peay, UTSA, and South Carolina this season. They will be eager to continue their winning streak at home. On the other hand, Texas A&M is looking to snap a seven-game road losing streak, with their only road game this year resulting in a loss to Miami.

The SEC on CBS schedule continues beyond this game, with Alabama set to host Tennessee in a rivalry battle in Week 8. The schedule also includes the highly anticipated Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup on Black Friday, November 24th.

Fans can also look forward to the SEC Championship Game and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, which will be aired on CBS and Paramount+ on December 2nd and 29th, respectively.

In addition to live streaming SEC games, Paramount+ offers over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies. Subscribers can also access the entire SHOWTIME library completely ad-free.

With a Paramount+ subscription, fans can watch live streaming sports, including NFL and featured Big Ten games. Paramount+ is also the exclusive home of UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA, among others.

Don’t miss out on the exciting college football action. Sign up for Paramount+ now and catch the Texas A&M vs Tennessee game live.

Definitions:

– Neyland Stadium: The football stadium for the University of Tennessee

– Paramount+: A streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and live sports

– SEC: Southeastern Conference, a collegiate athletic conference

– CBS: An American commercial broadcast television network

Sources:

– USATSI (source article)