No. 1 Georgia Looks to Stay Unbeaten Against Auburn

In an exciting matchup during Week 5 of the college football schedule, No. 1 ranked Georgia will take on Auburn in a highly anticipated game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and fans can stream the game live on Paramount+.

Georgia enters the game undefeated after winning all four of their home games to start the season. In their most recent game, they dominated UAB with a 49-21 victory. Auburn, on the other hand, had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 27-10 loss to Texas A&M. The Tigers will be eager to bounce back and secure a win against Georgia, which they haven’t done since 2017.

This is a crucial game for both teams as they look to make their mark in the SEC. Georgia has been in top form, winning 11 consecutive road games. Meanwhile, Auburn has performed well at home, winning four out of their last five games. However, they have struggled in SEC matchups, winning only one out of their last eight.

The SEC on CBS schedule continues in Week 6 with a matchup between No. 12 Alabama and Texas A&M on October 7. The schedule also includes other exciting games such as Missouri vs. Arkansas on Black Friday and the Army-Navy Game on December 9.

The 2023 SEC Championship Game and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be exclusively aired on CBS and Paramount+. Additionally, Paramount+ offers a wide range of content, including TV shows and movies from popular brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

To watch the SEC on CBS with Paramount+, viewers can sign up for a subscription. Paramount+ offers different plans, starting at $5.99 per month for the Essential plan and $9.99 per month for the bundle that includes SHOWTIME. Subscribers can enjoy live streaming of SEC games and access to other sports events like the NFL, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and Bellator MMA.

Don’t miss out on the exciting college football action. Sign up for Paramount+ now and enjoy a special free trial.

Sources:

– SEC on CBS schedule: [Source]

– Paramount+ subscription details: [Source]