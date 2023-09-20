The 2023 SEC on CBS Schedule: Exciting Matchups and How to Watch

The 2023 SEC on CBS schedule is packed with exciting college football matchups and can be streamed live on Paramount+. In one upcoming game, No. 13 Alabama will face off against No. 15 Ole Miss in a highly anticipated showdown at 3:30 p.m. ET. Alabama has dominated previous meetings with Ole Miss, winning seven consecutive matchups. Meanwhile, Ole Miss is looking to build on their impressive 3-0 record so far this season.

Another intriguing game on the SEC on CBS schedule is the matchup between top-ranked Georgia and Auburn on September 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET. With both teams vying for a strong position in the SEC, this game is sure to be one to watch.

In addition to these matchups, the SEC on CBS will also cover critical games in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series, including Air Force vs. Navy on October 21 and the Army-Navy Game on December 9. The action continues with the highly anticipated SEC Championship Game on December 2 at 4 p.m. ET and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

To watch the SEC on CBS with Paramount+, you can sign up for a Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month. This plan includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. Alternatively, you can opt for the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, which offers 45,000 episodes of TV, access to your local CBS affiliate, and the entire SHOWTIME library ad-free. Both plans offer a one-week free trial.

With a Paramount+ subscription, you not only gain access to the SEC on CBS but also can enjoy a vast library of content from esteemed brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. Additionally, Paramount+ is the exclusive home for live streaming sports, including NFL games, Big Ten games, UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA.

