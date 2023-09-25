SEC Expands Probe into Wall Street’s Use of Private Messaging Platforms

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expanding its investigation into how employees and executives at major investment firms use private messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Signal. The SEC has reportedly collected thousands of staff messages from over a dozen firms, including Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co., TPG, Blackstone, Citadel, and hedge fund companies.

According to sources, senior executives at these firms have handed over their personal phones and devices to their employers or lawyers for examination. Messages discussing business matters have been turned over to the SEC. This probe into investment advisers has resulted in the collection of more messages compared to previous investigations aimed at broker-dealers. In the past, companies were asked to review staff messages, with SEC staff only sampling a portion of the messages themselves.

The investigation stems from the government’s concern about how Wall Street firms monitor and record employee communications. The use of private messaging services that are not monitored employers has been a challenge for compliance departments, as it violates the requirement to record all business communications.

Last month, the SEC charged 11 Wall Street firms with recordkeeping failures related to the use of messaging platforms on personal devices. These firms admitted to the violations and agreed to pay a combined penalty of $289 million. Wells Fargo faced the largest fine of $125 million.

The SEC’s actions highlight the importance of proper recordkeeping in regulated entities and ensure compliance with federal securities laws. Failure to maintain and preserve required records hinders the SEC’s ability to effectively oversee and regulate the industry, putting investors at risk.

It is worth noting that investment advisory firms have criticized the SEC’s demands, arguing that their recordkeeping requirements are narrower compared to broker-dealers. The Managed Funds Association industry group has expressed concerns about the expansion of rules through enforcement actions, advocating for due process and warning against setting a dangerous precedent.

Sources:

– Reuters: “Exclusive: U.S. SEC broadens probe into Wall Street use of private messaging” (No URL provided)

– SEC News: “SEC Charges 11 Firms for Widespread Recordkeeping Failures and Violations of Customer Protection Rule” (No URL provided)

– CFTC Press Release: “CFTC Orders Four Firms to Pay over $260 Million for Systemic Compliance and Supervision Failures Resulting in Swap Data Reporting Violations” (No URL provided)