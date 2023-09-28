Federal Regulators Set to Penalize Wall Street Firms for Misuse of Messaging Apps

Federal regulators are nearing settlements with approximately two dozen Wall Street firms that have been under investigation for the improper use of messaging apps for official business. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly close to finalizing deals with these companies, which will involve hefty fines, admissions of wrongdoing, and the engagement of third-party consultants to address record-keeping deficiencies.

Last month, the SEC charged 11 firms, including Wells Fargo and BNP Paribas, for violating record-keeping provisions using unapproved messaging apps like iMessage and WhatsApp for business purposes. These firms collectively paid $289 million in penalties, bringing the total fines related to the SEC’s crackdown on record-keeping violations in the finance industry to over $2.5 billion.

The SEC’s investigation began in 2021 after discovering that JPMorgan Chase failed to comply with the SEC’s requirements for maintaining and preserving written communications. Since then, the commission has taken enforcement actions against major financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Barclays, and Citigroup.

As part of its intensified efforts, the SEC has collected thousands of messages from employees at more than a dozen prominent investment firms. Before the end of its fiscal year on September 30, the commission is expected to announce several settlements.

While the specific companies being examined the SEC have not been disclosed, at least 16 firms have revealed ongoing investigations into their communications in regulatory filings. These include Truist Financial Corp, US Bancorp, Interactive Brokers, and Citadel, a hedge fund based in Miami.

Notably, Citadel founder Ken Griffin has expressed his intention to challenge SEC chief Gary Gensler and potentially file a lawsuit against the government to block any actions brought against his firm.

These regulatory actions highlight the growing scrutiny surrounding the use of personal messaging apps for official business in the financial industry. The SEC is sending a clear message that firms must comply with record-keeping regulations to maintain transparency and accountability in their operations.

