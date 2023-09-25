The SEC Intensifies Investigation into Wall Street’s Use of Private Messaging Apps

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently stepped up its investigation into the use of private messaging applications Wall Street, collecting thousands of staff messages from over a dozen major investment companies. The SEC’s heightened scrutiny is focused on evaluating potential breaches of record-keeping rules and ensuring compliance within the financial sector.

Initially targeting broker-dealers, the SEC’s two-year crackdown aimed to address the use of unofficial messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal for work-related discussions. This effort resulted in fines exceeding $2 billion. Now, the investigation has expanded to include more than a dozen investment advisers.

During the first half of 2021, the SEC has specifically sought messages sent on personal devices or applications that pertain to business matters. The agency is identifying select employees, including senior executives, and collecting relevant messages for review. Notable names in the financial industry, such as Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co., TPG, Blackstone, and some hedge funds like Citadel, are among the firms under scrutiny.

According to Reuters, the firms have willingly shared messages discussing business matters with the SEC. This cooperative approach indicates a recognition of the importance of transparency and regulatory compliance within the industry.

The SEC initially engaged with investment advisers in October 2022, seeking information on their record-keeping policies similar to the inquiries made with broker-dealers. However, investment advisers pushed back, arguing that their record-keeping requirements were narrower compared to broker-dealers. In response, the SEC insisted on obtaining messages from these advisers, emphasizing its determination to uphold regulatory standards and transparency within the financial sector.

The SEC’s latest investigation into the use of private messaging apps Wall Street firms demonstrates the agency’s commitment to enforcing record-keeping rules and ensuring compliance within the financial industry. By collecting relevant messages from select employees, the SEC aims to assess potential breaches and maintain transparency standards. The proactive approach of firms in sharing business-related messages with the SEC highlights the industry’s recognition of the importance of regulatory compliance.

Sources:

– Reuters