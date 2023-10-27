New Week 9 College Football Schedule: SEC Games to Watch

As we enter the ninth week of the college football season, fans are eagerly anticipating the SEC games that are set to take place. Here are five matches featuring teams from the SEC that you won’t want to miss.

1. South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 12:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

– Two formidable teams will clash as the Gamecocks take on the Aggies. Expect an intense battle on the field as both teams fight for a crucial victory.

2. Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 3:30 PM ET

– TV: CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

– This rivalry game between the Bulldogs and Gators is always a highlight of the season. With bragging rights and SEC standings on the line, both teams will leave everything on the field.

3. Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 3:30 PM ET

– TV: SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

– The Bulldogs and Tigers face off in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Expect explosive plays and fierce competition as these two teams battle it out.

4. Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 7:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

– The Volunteers and Wildcats will go head-to-head, showcasing the skill and determination of both teams. Watch as they leave everything on the field in pursuit of victory.

5. Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 7:30 PM ET

– TV: SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

– The Commodores and Rebels will provide an exciting matchup in this SEC showdown. Both teams will aim to make a statement and secure a crucial win.

Make sure to tune in and catch all the action from these highly anticipated SEC games. Whether you watch on TV or stream it online, don’t miss the chance to witness some exhilarating college football.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch these SEC games?

A: You can watch these games on various channels such as ESPN, CBS, and SEC Network. You can also stream them live on platforms like Fubo.

Q: What time do the games start?

A: Each game has a specified start time, ranging from 12:00 PM ET to 7:30 PM ET. Please refer to the schedule above for the exact timings of each game.

Q: Are there any other notable college football games happening during Week 9?

A: Yes, there are several other exciting matchups taking place across different conferences. For more information about the college football schedule, stay tuned to your favorite sports news source or visit official college football websites.