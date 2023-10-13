How to Watch SEC College Football Games in Week 7

This article provides details on how to watch the SEC college football games in Week 7. The games feature teams such as the Georgia Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, and Kentucky Wildcats.

Here are the SEC games scheduled for this week:

1. Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores – 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 on CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide – 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 on ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

3. Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks – 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 on SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

4. Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers – 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 on CBS (Live stream on Fubo)

5. Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers – 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 on ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

6. Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats – 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14 on SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

To watch these games, you can use Fubo and ESPN+. Fubo provides live streaming of the games, allowing you to catch all the action from the comfort of your own home. ESPN+ is another option for streaming the games.

Make sure not to miss any of the exciting SEC college football action in Week 7 tuning in to these games. Enjoy the games and support your favorite teams!

