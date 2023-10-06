SEC College Football Games to Watch in Week 6

This week in college football, the SEC continues to deliver thrilling matchups with six exciting games. If you’re looking to catch all of the action, here are the details on how to watch:

First up, the Western Michigan Broncos will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM ET. You can tune in to the SEC Network to catch the live stream on Fubo.

Next, the LSU Tigers will face off against the Missouri Tigers also on Saturday, October 7 at 12:00 PM ET. This game will be broadcasted on ESPN, with a live stream available on Fubo.

In the afternoon, at 3:30 PM ET, the Alabama Crimson Tide will go head-to-head with the Texas A&M Aggies. This highly anticipated matchup will be televised on CBS, and a live stream will be available on Fubo.

Following that, the Vanderbilt Commodores will compete against the Florida Gators at 4:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on the SEC Network, with a live stream on Fubo.

In the evening, the Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be broadcasted on ESPN, and a live stream will be available on Fubo.

Lastly, the Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 PM ET. You can catch this game on the SEC Network, with a live stream on Fubo.

To make sure you don’t miss any of the SEC college football games this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+.

