SEC Escalates Probe into Wall Street’s Use of Private Messaging Apps

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps collecting thousands of staff messages from more than a dozen major investment companies, according to sources familiar with the matter. The SEC’s probe initially focused on broker dealers, resulting in over $2 billion in fines. However, the investigation has now expanded to include investment advisers, and the SEC has requested messages from personal devices or applications discussing business from the first half of 2021.

Companies such as Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, TPG, and Blackstone are among the firms targeted in the investigation. Senior executives and a selection of employees have been asked to provide their personal phones and devices to have their messages reviewed. These messages are then handed over to the SEC, exposing the conduct of the companies and executives to scrutiny.

The SEC’s expansion of the probe and its focus on investment advisers raises the stakes for the companies involved and increases their risk. However, government investigations are not evidence of wrongdoing and may not result in charges.

The SEC’s crackdown on off-channel communications is aimed at ensuring compliance with record-keeping rules. The agency believes that using unapproved messaging apps to discuss business breaches these rules, which require all business communications to be recorded. Private fund fees and expenses, conflicts of interest, and preferential treatment of investors are among the issues the SEC is increasingly focusing on.

The SEC’s investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps has become Chair Gary Gensler’s signature enforcement initiative. It has already ensnared major financial institutions, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley. The probe has generated significant fees for attorneys and has prompted companies to hire dozens of lawyers to navigate the investigation.

The SEC’s approach to investment advisers has faced resistance, with firms arguing that their record-keeping requirements are different from those of broker dealers. However, the SEC demanded that investment advisers hand over their messages, disregarding these differences. Critics argue that this expansion of the rules through enforcement actions ignores due process and sets a dangerous precedent.

Source: Reuters