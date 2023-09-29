Financial Firms Fined $79 Million for Unapproved Communications

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that ten financial firms have agreed to pay a total of $79 million to settle charges related to unapproved communications. The SEC found that the firms had been using personal text messages and apps such as WhatsApp to conduct business and transmit advice. These off-channel communications violated federal securities laws, and the firms failed to maintain or preserve the majority of these messages.

The SEC stated that off-channel communications were pervasive and longstanding at all ten firms. This not only violated securities laws but also prevented the SEC from examining these communications during enforcement investigations. Among the firms, Interactive Brokers Corp. and Interactive Brokers LLC received the harshest penalties, with a $35 million fine imposed the SEC and additional sanctions from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) amounting to a $20 million penalty.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP, on the other hand, faced the lowest penalty of $2.5 million. The SEC commended the firm for self-reporting the violations, which were discovered as part of a compliance sweep. The SEC’s Director of the Enforcement Division, Gurbir Grewal, emphasized the benefits of self-reporting, remediation, and cooperation.

This is not the first time that U.S. regulators have taken action against financial firms for unapproved communications. The SEC previously charged 30 other firms for similar misconduct, while the CFTC has imposed over $1 billion in penalties on 20 financial institutions for engaging in such communications.

In response to these charges, the firms involved in the recent settlement have agreed to enhance their compliance policies and procedures to address the violations. The fines imposed the SEC aim to deter future violations and emphasize the importance of maintaining proper communication channels in the financial industry.

Sources: SEC, CFTC