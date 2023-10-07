How to Watch the MLS Match between Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps

The Seattle Sounders will be hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps for their final home game of the regular MLS season. Both teams have already secured their spots in the MLS Cup playoffs and will be looking to end their regular season on a high note.

The Sounders are coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Galaxy, with Cristian Roldan scoring the winner in the final minute of stoppage time. This victory extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches, with three wins and four draws during that span.

As for the Whitecaps, they cruised to a 3-0 victory against St. Louis City in their last match. They will be looking to maintain their momentum heading into the playoffs.

The match will take place at Lumen Field in Washington, USA, and kick-off is scheduled for 10:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023. For those unable to attend the match in person, it will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. Live updates can also be followed on GOAL, while highlights will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

In terms of team news, the Sounders will be without Sota Kitahara due to a quad strain, and there are doubts surrounding the availability of Raul Ruidiaz, who was hospitalized earlier in the week. There is also a question mark over Cody Baker’s participation as he has been dealing with a concussion.

Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer may consider rotating some players to keep the key players fresh for the playoffs. Seasoned playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro is vying for a starting spot, while Heber and Fredy Montero could battle it out for the central striker position if Jordan Morris is rested.

For the Whitecaps, Andres Cubas is likely to miss out due to a right shoulder injury, and goalkeeper Thomas Hasal remains sidelined with a knee issue. Luis Martins is listed as questionable with a calf strain.

In their head-to-head record, the Sounders have had the upper hand against the Whitecaps in recent years. However, in a highly competitive league like the MLS, anything can happen on any given day.

Overall, the match between the Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps promises to be an exciting contest as both teams look to end their regular season campaign on a high note ahead of the playoffs.