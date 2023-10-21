Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: Will the Cardinals Break Their Losing Streak on the Road?

The Arizona Cardinals will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in a challenging game on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Cardinals are determined to end their six-game streak of away losses, dating back to last season. However, the odds are against them as they go up against a strong Seahawks team.

In their previous game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals started off strong but ultimately fell short with a 26-9 defeat. On the other hand, the Seahawks suffered a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, putting an end to their three-game winning streak.

Despite having 167 more yards than the Bengals, the Seahawks couldn’t convert that advantage into points. Currently, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5, while the Seahawks stand at 3-2. Both teams are looking to bounce back from their recent losses.

According to experts, the Seahawks are the favorites to win eight points. However, the Cardinals have a history of performing well as underdogs, with a 3-3 record against the spread in their last six games. It’s worth noting that in their previous meeting in November 2022, the Cardinals fell to the Seahawks a score of 31-21.

The Cardinals will need to bring their A-game to overcome the odds on Sunday. Can they avenge their previous defeat or will history repeat itself? The answer will be revealed in the upcoming game.

Sources: NFL odds and series history from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.