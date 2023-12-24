Political Parties in India Gear Up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Political parties in India are eagerly preparing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Both ruling and opposition parties at the center and in the states are gearing up for a fierce battle to secure victory at any cost. In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (SS), and NCP, are all ready to compete with each other and strive for electoral success.

The state of Maharashtra possesses the second-highest Lok Sabha seats, with 48 constituencies. The BJP state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has set an ambitious goal to win “at least 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats” in collaboration with their allies. On the other hand, the Congress, with only one seat in the current Lok Sabha, is entering the race weakly with its emasculated partners, SS and NCP. Despite these challenges, the MVA parties are putting up a brave front, with Congress state President Nana Patole aiming to win at least 35 seats along with SS and NCP.

However, the partners face the difficult task of seat-sharing negotiations. Congress stakeholders claim 24 seats, while SS MP Sanjay Raut eyes 25 seats, leaving the NCP with undisclosed preferences. Tensions between the partners have been high, but the recent outcome in the state Assembly polls and the INDIA bloc meeting have prompted the MVA to adopt a more realistic and inclusive approach. They are also mindful of potential disruptors like Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, who could create challenges for the MVA.

Though there may be disagreements and tensions during the seat-sharing talks, senior leaders like Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mallikarjun Kharge are optimistic about resolving the differences amicably. Their aim is to maintain the unity of the MVA and finalize the seat-sharing arrangements well before the Election Commission of India announces the election dates.

In conclusion, the political landscape in India is heating up as parties gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The battle for seats in Maharashtra, along with the challenges presented smaller parties, will prove to be a crucial factor in determining the electoral outcome.