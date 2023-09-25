New Series ‘OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy’ Explores Sustainable Travel and Local Connections

Michaela Guzy, the creator, producer, and curator of Local Hosts, has launched a captivating new series called ‘OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy’. The series focuses on introducing viewers to real people who curate transformative and immersive experiences across the globe, from local chefs and winemakers to artists and small business owners. The series also features renowned figures such as Dr. Jane Goodall, providing insights into sustainable travel and supporting local communities.

“OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” aims to provide digital nomads and armchair travelers with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local characters, culture, and cuisine of various destinations. The first two seasons of the series are currently airing on Qatar Airways, KTLA Channel 5 in Los Angeles, and Modern Luxury Media’s AVOD Channel on Vizio, MLux.

Season 3 of the series is currently in production and will explore destinations such as Botswana, Kenya, Croatia, Singapore, and a new cruise line sailing the open seas. The series takes a unique approach empowering local hosts to share their own stories, creating a personal and authentic experience for viewers.

Michaela Guzy, the driving force behind the series, believes in inclusivity and leaving a positive impact on the places visited. She states, “We just shine a light on them and help amplify their inspiring stories. We believe in inclusivity for all and leaving the places we visit better than how we found them. Consider our show the intersection where sustainable travel companies meet responsible travelers.”

Travel and tourism continue to have a significant impact on the global economy. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the industry is projected to contribute $9.5 trillion to the global economy and support 320 million jobs 2023. By choosing to travel with reputable and sustainable companies, travelers can contribute to positive change in the destinations they visit.

‘OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy’ is available on the M/LUX Network, a luxury lifestyle video-on-demand platform that offers curated content in various categories such as travel and adventure, art and culture, home and design, fashion and beauty, food and drink, and more. The network is available on AppleTV+, Vizio, Roku, and Amazon Fire, reaching an audience of over 135 million homes in the US.

