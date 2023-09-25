Key Topics Discussed at Worcester City Council Meeting

The Worcester City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday covers several important topics that have been under discussion in recent months. While definitive votes on these matters are not guaranteed, they are expected to be heard before the Council.

One of the major issues to be addressed is the selection of the next permanent police chief. Following Police Chief Steven Sargent’s retirement after 37 years with the department, investigations into his conduct have come to light. The city’s recommendation for a specialized stretch code and a resolution on a proposed accessory dwelling unit policy are also on the agenda.

Regarding the selection of the new police chief, Mayor Joseph M. Petty has called for a review of the process. One Councilor-at-Large, Khrystian King, has submitted an order requesting the removal of the civil service requirement for the chief of police position in order to expand the applicant pool.

The proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance regarding accessory dwelling units, commonly known as in-law suites, is another topic of discussion. While the amendment allows for their construction in most zoning districts, Councilor-at-Large Morris Bergman has expressed reservations regarding the impact on neighborhoods and suggests amendments to preserve the character of the areas affected.

The third issue on the agenda is the implementation of a specialized stretch code, which calls for the electrification of new construction. Originally, the implementation date was set for January 1, 2025, but environmental activists in the city pushed for an earlier deadline. The recommended date is now July 1, 2024.

Overall, the City Council meeting promises to address crucial matters affecting the city of Worcester. From the selection of a new police chief to zoning amendments and building codes, these discussions will have a significant impact on the future of the city.

