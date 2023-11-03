New Tragedy Strikes as Missing Canoers Remain Unfound

Authorities have declared that the search for Ryan J. Busch, 26, and Andrew T. DeRock, 27, who were reported missing while canoeing on the Minong Flowage in Wascott, has now transitioned into a recovery mission. The two men, both from New Ulm, Minnesota, set out on their canoeing trip on Saturday, October 28, but were reported missing early Sunday morning after their capsized canoe was discovered family members.

Despite extensive search efforts conducted drones, water personnel, and multiple agencies including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and various fire departments, the missing canoers have yet to be located. The search has been impeded unfavorable weather conditions, cold water temperatures, and dense vegetation in the area. External assistance has been sought from Bruce’s Legacy, a private search organization, which has joined the search efforts at the request of the families.

While initial reports suggested that the weather was clear and calm with a full moon at the time of the incident, investigators do not believe it played a role in the disappearance. Additionally, there is no indication of alcohol involvement at this point in the investigation.

The situation remains tense as hopes of finding Busch and DeRock alive grow slimmer with each passing day. The families, community, and search teams are rallying together, refusing to give up on their relentless pursuit to bring closure to this tragedy.

