Canada Provides More Information on Privacy and AI Legislation Amendments

The Canadian government has released additional details on proposed amendments to its privacy and artificial intelligence (AI) legislation in response to criticism from industry experts and opposition MPs. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne provided a 12-page letter outlining the government’s plans to improve the proposed bill, which includes the Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA), a digital privacy tribunal, and the Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA).

One significant amendment highlighted legal experts is that AIDA will cover the use of AI systems search engines and social media platforms for content moderation and discoverability. This comes as a surprise and raises concerns about issues relating to bias and the alignment of Canada’s rules with those of the European Union and the United States.

The government’s proposed changes to the CPPA include recognizing privacy as a fundamental right and strengthening protections for children’s personal information. Organizations will be required to consider the special interests of minors when collecting, using, or disclosing personal information. The Privacy Commissioner will also have the power to enter into compliance agreements with businesses, including potential financial considerations.

AIDA amendments will include defining “high impact” AI applications and expanding the scope of the legislation to include the moderation of online content, healthcare systems, and police use. Developers of AI systems will need to implement data protection measures, assess and mitigate risks of biased output, and monitor for potential harm or bias. Further amendments to enhance the powers of the proposed AI and Data Commissioner are also being considered.

While these amendments have been welcomed experts, it remains to be seen if they will satisfy critics and facilitate the swift passage of the legislation through Parliament. Committee hearings on the proposed bill will resume next week.

Definitions:

– CPPA: Consumer Privacy Protection Act

– AIDA: Artificial Intelligence and Data Act

– AI: Artificial Intelligence

Sources:

– Teressa Scassa, University of Ottawa law professor and Canada Research Chair in information law and policy

– Imran Ahmad, Co-head of the information governance, privacy and cybersecurity practice at the Norton Rose Fulbright law firm

– Michael Geist, University of Ottawa law professor and Canada Research Chair in internet and e-commerce law