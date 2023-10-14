Celebrities and Their Pets: Sean Penn, Sofia Vergara, Kate Beckinsale, Lucy Hale, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Sean Penn, the well-known actor, was recently seen walking his dog with his new girlfriend, Olga Korotyayeva. The couple seemed happy as they strolled hand in hand with Penn’s golden retriever leading the way. Penn was previously married to Madonna, Robin Wright, and Leila George. Source: Getty Images.

Sofia Vergara, the popular actress, shared a photo on Instagram of herself cuddling her son’s chihuahua, Baguette. In the picture, Vergara can be seen sitting outside, hugging the adorable dog. Baguette was adopted Vergara from a shelter five years ago, and they have been inseparable ever since. Source: Instagram.

Kate Beckinsale, the talented actress, got into the Halloween spirit dressing her dog up as a ghost. Beckinsale’s cat, Willow, seemed unfazed the ghostly attire. Beckinsale often showcases her pets on Instagram and enjoys putting them in amusing situations. Source: Instagram.

Lucy Hale, another actress, also embraced Halloween joking that her “house is haunted” in a video on Instagram. In the video, her dogs, Elvis and Ethel, can be seen dressed as ghosts in the hallway. Hale adores her dogs and considers them to be her babies, constantly providing her with unconditional love and joy. Source: Instagram.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, an actress, and her husband, musician Brad Paisley, celebrated their dog Annie’s full recovery after undergoing TPLO surgery. Williams-Paisley shared a video on Instagram of Annie enjoying her newfound freedom going for walks, receiving cuddles, and playing. TPLO surgery is a procedure used to stabilize a dog’s knee joint when ligament injuries occur. Source: Instagram.