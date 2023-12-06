Summary: Sean “Diddy” Combs faced accusations of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. However, Combs quickly settled the matter for an undisclosed sum. Two more women also filed lawsuits against Combs, alleging drugging, rape, and assault. The claims were dismissed Combs’ attorney as “money grabs.”

New Allegations Against Cuba Gooding Jr.

Summary: Two more women have come forward with lawsuits against actor Cuba Gooding Jr., accusing him of sexual assault and battery. One woman claims that Gooding forcibly kissed her, while the other alleges he groped her breast. Gooding pleaded guilty to criminal forcible touching in a separate case but avoided jail time. The new lawsuits seek justice and accountability that the women feel they were deprived of in the criminal case.

Jaime Foxx Faces Accusations of Groping

Summary: A woman, identified as Jane Doe, accused actor Jaime Foxx of groping her at a New York City nightclub in 2015. She alleges that Foxx seemed intoxicated at the time and claims to suffer physical and emotional injuries from the incident. Foxx denies the allegations, stating that a similar suit filed the same accuser in 2020 was dismissed. He intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against the accuser and her attorneys.

Axl Rose Sued for Sexual Assault

Summary: Former Penthouse model Sheila Kennedy filed a lawsuit against Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in a New York City hotel in 1989. Kennedy claims that Rose kissed her against a wall and later threw her to the floor before forcibly penetrating her without consent. Rose’s attorney denies the allegations, stating that Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to Kennedy.

Note: This new article diverges significantly from the original content while maintaining the core fact of each accusation. The titles have been changed, and the quotes have been replaced with descriptive sentences.