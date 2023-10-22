Seattle Seahawks Set to Face Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 NFC West Showdown

The Seattle Seahawks (3-2) are finally returning home after a series of away games in the regular season. This week, they will be facing the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) at Lumen Field.

Despite their struggling win-loss record, the Cardinals have been putting up a fight in their games. Under rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon, they managed to upset the Dallas Cowboys and have been competitive in their other losses. However, they have yet to secure a win on the road this season and have struggled to score points outside of Glendale. Although safety Budda Baker is back, quarterback Kyler Murray is still out due to injury, meaning Joshua Dobbs will lead the Cardinals.

The Seahawks are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where they missed several opportunities on offense. However, their defense has shown improvement, giving them hope for getting back on track. Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf have faced criticism, along with the offensive line.

The Week 7 NFC West showdown is scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd. The game will be broadcasted on FOX with Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma providing commentary. For those unable to watch on TV, online streaming options including NFL+, FOX Sports, Fubo.tv, Sling TV, Hulu TV, and YouTube TV are available.

The Seahawks are listed as 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under point spread set at 44.5.

With their return to Lumen Field, the Seahawks are hoping to capitalize on home advantage and secure a win against the struggling Cardinals as they continue their journey through the 2023 season.

