New York Giants Search for Answers as They Face Seattle Seahawks

The struggling New York Giants will face a tough challenge as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, October 2nd. The game will be broadcast live on ABC and ESPN, but for those looking to stream the game, it will also be available on fuboTV (free trial) and SlingTV (half off first month).

The Giants, who have been overmatched in their previous games against Dallas and San Francisco, will be looking for answers as they host the Seahawks at home. However, playing at the Meadowlands may not be an advantage for the Giants, as the Seahawks have a perfect 5-0 record at MetLife Stadium, including a Super Bowl win.

The Seahawks have also had success on Monday nights, boasting an impressive 28-12 all-time record. This game is crucial for the Giants, as they will be looking to avoid a 1-3 start to the season. Following the game against the Seahawks, they will face tough matchups against Miami and Buffalo.

For those interested in streaming the game, fuboTV offers a free trial and a variety of packages that include a wide range of channels. SlingTV also provides options for streaming the game, with packages that cater to sports fans. Both platforms offer the ability to stream the game on multiple screens at once.

Overall, the Giants will need to find a way to overcome their struggles and put up a strong performance against the Seahawks. This game could be a turning point for the team, and a win would provide some much-needed momentum for the rest of the season.

Sources:

– The New York Giants are searching for answers. (source)

– The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and SlingTV (half off first month). (source)

– The Seahawks are 5-0 at MetLife Stadium. (source)

– The Seahawks have a 28-12 all-time record on Monday night. (source)

– The Giants’ upcoming games include Miami and Buffalo. (source)

– fuboTV offers a variety of packages for streaming the game. (source)

– SlingTV has packages specifically tailored to sports fans. (source)

– The Seahawks-Giants game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. (source)