TikTok Acquires Stake in GoTo’s E-Commerce Subsidiary, Sea Ltd Shares Plummet

Shares in Sea Ltd, the parent company of Southeast Asia’s largest online retailer Shopee, experienced a significant drop after TikTok announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in the e-commerce subsidiary of GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Indonesia’s leading tech company. Sea Ltd currently holds a 36% share of Indonesia’s e-commerce gross merchandise value, amounting to approximately $18.6 billion in 2022.

Sea Ltd’s shares have had a volatile journey since their listing on NYSE in October 2017. Although they reached a pandemic peak of $372 in October 2021, they have steadily declined over the past year. On Monday, the shares experienced a 6.5% decline, reaching $37.60.

Indonesia implemented a ban on goods transactions through social media platforms like TikTok in September to protect small and medium-sized retailers from the dominance of tech giants. This move provided a temporary boost to Sea Ltd’s shares. However, TikTok’s recent $1.5 billion deal with GoTo will merge TikTok Shop with Tokopedia, transforming the e-commerce landscape in Indonesia. TikTok will hold a 75% stake in the newly combined entity.

The majority of merchants within the merged businesses are small and medium-sized enterprises, aligning with the Indonesian government’s aim to support fair business competition. This deal allows TikTok to resume its operations in Indonesia under regulatory supervision. In their joint statement, TikTok, Tokopedia, and GoTo expressed their commitment to transforming Indonesia’s e-commerce sector and creating millions of new job opportunities over the next five years.

Following the news of this acquisition, other e-commerce firms operating in Indonesia, such as Bukalapak, also witnessed a decline in their share prices. Bukalapak’s shares fell 3.5%, while GoTo’s shares tumbled 20%.

In summary, TikTok’s acquisition of a controlling stake in GoTo’s e-commerce subsidiary has caused Sea Ltd’s shares to plummet. This deal will reshape Indonesia’s e-commerce sector and create new opportunities in the market.