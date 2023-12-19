New Species of Sea Pen Discovered in Japanese Waters

A recent scientific survey off the coast of Japan has led to the discovery of a new species of sea pen. The research team, exploring the An’ei Seamount, stumbled upon the previously unknown creature during their underwater expedition.

Sea pens, aptly named for their feather-pen-like appearance, are colonial organisms made up of a colony of polyps. The newly discovered species, named Anthoptilum gnome or the gnome sea pen, is about 4.6 inches long and has a slender shape resembling a leafy plant. It possesses a central stalk covered in 41 polyps and a sucker-like base structure that allows it to attach to rocks.

What makes the gnome sea pen particularly unique is that it belongs to a rare group of sea pens that prefer to inhabit hard surfaces like rocks, as opposed to the more common soft materials found on the seafloor.

The researchers took detailed photographs of the gnome sea pen, showcasing its intricate anatomy. Each polyp of the sea pen features eight tentacles, resulting in a total of 328 tentacles for the entire organism.

To honor its appearance of standing on a rock, the newly discovered sea pen was named after gnomes, elemental spirits presiding over the ground. This naming reflects its distinct habitat and the way it attaches itself to rocks.

In addition to collecting visual data, researchers also obtained genetic material from the specimen. This marks the first time genetic material has been collected from a rock-dwelling sea pen species, providing valuable insights into their genetics and biology.

While the discovery of the gnome sea pen is an exciting development, further research and more extensive records are needed to gain a better understanding of rock-dwelling sea pens as a whole.

The research team, consisting of Yuka Kushida, Hiroki Kise, Akira Iguchi, Yoshihiro Fujiwara, and Shinji Tsuchida, hopes that their findings will contribute to the broader field of marine biology and aid ongoing conservation efforts in the protected marine area off the southern coast of Japan.