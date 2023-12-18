Anticipating a Rainy Weekend: Midwest Braces for Uncertain Weather

A mix of rain and snow is expected to impact the Midwest this weekend, with the exact outcome still uncertain. A low-pressure system moving in from the Pacific will play a major role in determining the precipitation totals for different areas. While current atmospheric models suggest a northern swing, which would result in mostly rain for southeast Wisconsin, a more southern path could still occur.

In the past, the region has seen significant snowfall when a low-pressure system passes through central Illinois, tapping into southern moisture and coinciding with temperatures hovering near freezing. However, such snow events are relatively rare, with the majority of yearly snowfall in southeast Wisconsin amounting to less than 2 inches per event. Forecasts that predict high snowfall totals should be taken with skepticism.

According to SkyVision Plus, the forecast for Saturday morning indicates a higher likelihood of cold rain in southeast Wisconsin, while central and northern regions may experience more snowfall. However, a shift in model trends towards a more southern path could potentially change the outlook.

As of now, Saturday is expected to be a dreary day with rainy conditions. It is important to stay updated with the latest weather developments as the situation evolves.

While uncertainty remains, it is essential to stay informed and prepared for the upcoming weekend weather conditions in the Midwest.