Introducing a New Way to Laugh: “Asljdhskad”

A popular YouTuber named Ter has taken the internet storm with her innovative approach to laughter on platforms like WhatsApp, replacing the widely-used “hahaha” and all its variations, including the uppercase version. Ter explains that she came up with this new expression after realizing that “hahaha” had lost its impact, and she found herself using it even when she wasn’t really laughing.

Ter introduced the term “asljdhskad,” stating that she uses it when something is so funny that it’s like “choking with laughter.” She emphasizes that it should be felt rather than read. It’s important to note that “asljdhskad” is not a random combination of letters. According to Ter, it consists of letters from the second row of the keyboard, including sounds produced the throat, such as ‘k,’ ‘j,’ or ‘g.’ Combining these sounds with others, like ‘a’ and ‘h’ to simulate a gasping sensation, creates a realistic feeling of choking.

Although there are other valid combinations of letters as long as they come from the second row of the keyboard, Ter suggests that laughter should start with the letter ‘a.’ This signifies that you are taking in air before reaching the choking moment, making it more believable. She also advises against combining ‘j’ and ‘a’ because “jajaja” already fulfills that purpose.

In a video that has received over 250,000 views in less than a day and garnered more than 7,000 likes on Twitter, Ter concludes saying, “Not everything is ‘hahaha.’ You need a broader repertoire of laughter, especially for those who truly make you laugh. They deserve it.”

