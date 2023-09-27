Sculpted Aimee Named Top Irish Start-Up LinkedIn

Sculpted Aimee, the cosmetics brand founded make-up artist Aimee Connolly, has achieved recognition as the top Irish start-up on LinkedIn’s 2023 Top Startups List for Ireland. The list acknowledges the ten most desirable start-ups to work for in the country, based on analysis of data from LinkedIn’s 2 million members in Ireland. The ranking considers employee growth, job interest, engagement with the company and its employees, and the attraction of top talent.

Sculpted Aimee has experienced significant growth since its establishment in 2016. The brand now offers a range of 100 products that are sold in over 400 stores in Ireland and shipped to 68 countries through its website. The company recently opened a flagship store on Grafton Street, as well as expanding its reach to Belfast.

Aimee Connolly expressed delight upon receiving this prestigious recognition, highlighting the importance of her dedicated team in driving the success of Sculpted Aimee. The company’s recent accounts revealed accumulated profits of €4.5 million after earning €2.7 million in 2021 and €1.3 million in 2020. Sculpted Aimee currently employs 15 people, with director remuneration totaling €89,000.

LinkedIn’s Top Startups list aims to showcase and offer insights into innovative emerging Irish firms, emphasizing the roles, skills, and functions in demand within these companies. By attracting top talent, these firms can sustain their momentum. The presence of Sculpted Aimee on this year’s list reflects an international trend of consumer retail products receiving recognition. Other notable companies featured on the list include Tines, Outmin, Manna Drone Delivery, and Green Rebel.

The increasing prominence of artificial intelligence is also evident among Irish start-ups. Firms such as Outmin and Deciphex leverage AI to drive innovation, attracting potential employees looking to contribute to the growth of these companies. Sustainability-focused businesses, like Green Rebel, have also gained significant recognition internationally, further emphasizing the diversity and potential within Ireland’s start-up ecosystem.

(Source: The Irish Times)