Meta Expands Child Safety Measures Amidst Increased Scrutiny

In response to mounting concerns about the safety of children on its platforms, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has announced the expansion and enhancement of its child safety features. The decision comes as a series of reports The Wall Street Journal shed light on how Instagram and Facebook expose users to inappropriate and sexually suggestive content involving children.

The reports unveiled the troubling fact that both Instagram and Facebook have served as platforms for promoting child exploitation. Instagram’s recommendation algorithm facilitated the establishment of networks involved in the trading of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Meanwhile, Facebook Groups became an ecosystem of pedophile accounts and groups, some boasting membership numbers in the hundreds of thousands.

To address these issues, Meta has implemented several new measures. Suspicious adult accounts will be subject to restrictions, preventing them from following one another, receiving recommendations, and displaying comments to other suspicious profiles. Additionally, Meta has expanded its list of terms, phrases, and emojis associated with child safety. To enhance its ability to detect harmful connections, the company is employing machine learning technology.

Meta’s increased efforts to safeguard children come at a time when regulatory bodies in the United States and the European Union are demanding greater transparency and action from the company. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, along with other prominent tech executives, is scheduled to testify before the Senate in January 2024 to address concerns regarding online child exploitation. European regulators have given Meta a deadline to provide information on how it protects minors, with a specific focus on the circulation of self-generated child sexual abuse material on Instagram and the platform’s recommendation system.

The impact of The Wall Street Journal’s revelations has already had repercussions beyond increased scrutiny. Major dating app companies Bumble and Match suspended their advertising on Instagram after their ads were found next to explicit content and Reels videos that sexualized children.

