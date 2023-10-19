BJP legislator’s alleged Whatsapp message goes viral

A screenshot of a Whatsapp group conversation, said to belong to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Kirit Patel, has been circulating widely in Mahesana. Patel represents the Unjha assembly segment. The message is reportedly from a Whatsapp group called “Vadnagar city BJP organization” and contains the following text: “True persons don’t get lonely self, but they are deliberately made lonely (by false persons), so that false persons can successfully complete their tasks. B+ (B positive). Jay Mataji.”

The message has sparked controversy and caught the attention of many social media users. While the veracity of the screenshot has not been confirmed, it has raised questions about the intentions and actions of certain individuals within the ruling party.

The mention of “True persons” and “false persons” suggests a division among party members, with some potentially being labelled as dishonest or deceitful. The reference to being deliberately made lonely implies a sense of isolation, perhaps driven political motives.

It is important to note that the screenshot is currently unverified, and the context of the alleged message remains unclear. The motives behind its circulation and the impact it may have on the BJP’s image in Mahesana are yet to be seen.

Further investigation is needed to determine the authenticity of the screenshot and the intentions behind its creation and dissemination. Political observers and the general public await more information to better understand the situation and its potential implications.

Sources:

– DeshGujarat (www.deshgujarat.com)