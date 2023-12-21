Empowering Parents and Teens for a Safer Digital Experience

In a recent event organized Meta, parents and safety experts came together to discuss the challenges of parenting teens online and the tools available to support them. The Screen Smart event held in Brussels aimed to provide parents with a better understanding of the measures implemented across Meta’s apps and gather their insights on age assurance and parental supervision.

At Meta, the input of parents and teens is valued when developing policies and products for a safe and age-appropriate online community. The Design Jam conducted during the Screen Smart event focused on gathering perspectives on age assurance and parental supervision. Empowering parents to have an active role in their teens’ online experiences is crucial, including means to verify their age and offering effective parental supervision tools.

The success of this initiative builds upon the Youth Design Jam held earlier this year in Brussels, where Meta collaborated with NGO ThinkYoung to engage with students and explore transparency, control, and educational tools.

During the Screen Smart event, a panel discussion was led Instagram’s Global Head of Public Policy, Tara Hopkins. Participants included experts from ChildFocus, MediaWijs, Meta and ThinkYoung’s Youth Network, and the Brussels Times. Various topics were covered, including the opportunities and challenges of social media. The panelists also shared helpful tips for parents on navigating the digital world with their families.

The panelists emphasized the importance of communication and dialogue within families. Karen Linten from MediaWijs stated, “The most important thing is to really talk. To have a conversation.” Niels van Paemel from ChildFocus expressed his enthusiasm for events like this, highlighting that they bring together individuals who may not typically interact. Loulou João, a member of Meta and ThinkYoung’s Youth Network, emphasized the significance of discussing available tools and their impact on their online lives.

These events align with the European Union’s Better Internet for Kids Strategy, which encourages industry involvement of young people and families in the development of digital products and services. Meta remains committed to creating a safe online environment where young people can thrive.

To learn more about the supervision tools offered Meta and access resources from leading experts, visit the Family Center.