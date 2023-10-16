The Fall Film Festival Focuses on Human Rights and Media Distortion

The fall film festival season in San Francisco is in full swing, with several major annual events taking place. This week, the United Nations Association Film Fest and 3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival are highlighting important issues related to human rights and media distortion.

The 3rd i festival kicks off with screenings of Vinay Shukla’s While We Watched, which tells the story of broadcast news anchor-reporter Ravish Kumar and his struggles to report unpopular truths. In India, a country known as the largest democracy in the world, Kumar and his platform NDTV face increasing pressure and harassment for not conforming to the propaganda of his rival Arnab Goswami.

Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing offers a poetic take on the political trends in India, while Elizabeth D. Costa’s Bangla Surf Girls showcases the quest for freedom from traditional gender roles among female surfers. Nishtha Jain’s The Golden Thread provides a visually captivating look at the imperiled jute industry in West Bengal.

Shalini Kantayya’s TikTok, Boom. delves into the political controversies surrounding the immensely popular TikTok app, while also exploring issues of censorship and its impact on youth psychology.

The UNAFF festival, now in its 26th year, focuses on human rights crises around the world. This year’s theme is “Solutions,” highlighting efforts to address these pressing issues. The opening night feature, Waterman, narrated Jason Momoa, pays tribute to surfing legend Duke Paoa Kahanamoku and examines the changes that have occurred in Hawaii during his lifetime.

Another documentary, Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink, sheds light on the challenges faced the journalism industry in the United States, including the impact of multinational hedge funds and private equity firms. Some of these entities engage in what is known as “vulture capitalism,” buying and dismantling journalistic enterprises, leading to the decline of local news outlets and creating “news deserts.”

The festival also features a wide range of films from various countries, including Indonesia, Argentina, Ukraine, Japan, and more. There are also programs with a local focus, exploring the lives of a late homeless artist, the dynamics of playground politics, raising an autistic child, and teaching music to children.

The fall film festival season in San Francisco offers thought-provoking and diverse films that shed light on important social and political issues. It is a time for audiences to engage with these topics and expand their understanding of the world around them.

Sources:

– 3rd i’s San Francisco International South Asian Film Festival

– United Nations Association Film Fest