Screen Australia and Instagram Announce Participants for First Nations Creator Program 2023

Screen Australia and Instagram have revealed the names of the fifteen participants who have been selected for the third edition of the First Nations Creator program. This initiative aims to support and empower Indigenous social media talent providing them with training, resources, and production funding to help establish their platforms and grow their Instagram accounts.

The program will include two days of training sessions and workshops on a variety of topics, such as Reels best practice, Metaverse technologies, business-building, Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property, and optimized finances. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with industry professionals, including representatives from Instagram, Screen Australia, and leading First Nations creatives such as Isaac Compton, Meissa Mason, and special guest Narelda Jacobs. Panel sessions with NIDA and AFTRS will further enrich the learning experience.

Kirsty Wilson, Meta Australia and New Zealand creator partnerships lead, expressed her excitement about seeing the new cohort of creators flourish and grow their online communities. The program aims to equip the participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to build their brands and careers successfully.

Angela Bates, head of First Nations at Screen Australia, emphasized the positive impact of the program on the recipients’ careers. By cultivating content creation skills, expanding networks, and reaching new audiences, the First Nations Creator program creates a pathway for Indigenous creators to enter the broader screen industry.

The 2023 recipients for the First Nations Creator Program are Bree Buttenshaw, Brooke Scobie, George Coles, Jayden Oakley, Katerina Roe, Kylan Ambrum, Matilda Langford, Molly Hunt, Nartarsha Bamblett, Olive Snell, Royston Sagigi-Baira, Samuel Savage/Tainga Toa, Sené Maluwapi, Shania Watson, and Tibian Wyles.

This program represents an important step towards increasing representation and diversity within the screen industry, and it is exciting to see the impact it will have on the careers of these talented Indigenous creators.

Definitions:

– Reels: A feature on Instagram that allows users to create and share short, entertaining videos.

– Metaverse: A virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users.

– Indigenous Cultural and Intellectual Copyright Property: The protection and ownership rights of Indigenous cultural expressions, knowledge, and traditional practices.

– NIDA: The National Institute of Dramatic Art, a leading Australian institution for education and training in the performing arts.

– AFTRS: The Australian Film, Television and Radio School, a leading Australian institution for education and training in screen and broadcast media.

Sources: [Source Article]